West Ham stars Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Cresswell are hoping tonight’s Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Lyon at 9pm is the start of something big for the Hammers.

With silverware still a possibility for West Ham and two routes to next year’s Champions League on offer - winning the Europa League and in race for a Premier League top-four finish - they have come a long way from relegation battles just two seasons ago.

Winger Bowen, who missed the previous round due to injury, says: “When I first came in, we were in a relegation battle.

“This season, we’re in the question for the top four, so it just shows how far we’ve come as a club as a whole, and as a player you want to be at the clubs who are talking about the top four and being in the last few teams in European competitions.”

Leftback Cresswell adds: “It’s very exciting. I’ve been here a long time and seen the lows of relegation battles to being in the quarterfinal of the Europa League.”

Tonight’s other Europa League fixtures: Leipzig v Atalanta (6.45pm), Braga v Rangers, Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona (both 9pm)

