Brazil coach Tite warned his manne not to fall into the same trap as South American title rivals Argentina in their World Cup opener tonight. The five-time world champions come to Qatar as strong favourites, losing only twice - both times to the Argies - in their last 31 games ahead of their 9pm Group G opener against dark horse Serbia in Lusail.

And having seen Lionel Messi and company stopped from equalling a 37-match unbeaten run by Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Tite is not taking anything for granted ahead of their first game of the tournament. Warning: Brazil boss Tite And Tite says his stars like Neymar, Casemiro and Thiago Silva must have cool heads. Tite says: “I think matches have an emotional aspect that are strong and the expectations that are created will make it tougher.

“Dealing with the emotions is going to be tough. “But we have to be ourselves. “Our rival [Serbia] comes with pick players and good results. Serbia are a threat. They are strong.

“Being a favourite needs to be shown on the pitch. That means we must show our strengths and stop their strengths.” Having beaten Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to automatic qualification in Europe, Serbia boss Dragan Stojkovic says he is not bang. With Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic and Dusan Tadic to cause Brazil problems, Stojkovic is confident of upsetting the Auriverde.