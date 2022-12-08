After log leaders Durbanville’s pak over the weekend at the hands of Green Point, the blokke is getting benoud with WPCC and Rondebosch both breathing down their necks two points off the pace.
The latter two play each other in a derby this Saturday at Rondebosch in what should be a humdinger.
Last week, WPCC posted a massive 281/1 against Kraaifontein with the prolific opener Derek Mitchell (150*) in sublime form. He led from the front in a knock which included 11 fours and a six in just 160 balls as they cruised to a 97 run victory. He will be out to replicate that form against a Bosch attack spearheaded by Jesse Christiansen, who took 5/30 in their 163 run win over Bellville.
Durbies, meanwhile, travel to Plumstead to meet Cape Town and will be hoping to avoid another pak. They were poor against the Pointers being skittled for a meagre 96 with paceman Elliot Moses (5/41) doing the damage.
Moses (84)was again in form with the bat the next day against Brackenfell who posted a total of 236/3. But the Brakke thanks to Lee Roy Walters (87)and Chris Dent (80) won with three wickets to spare
In the First Division A, log leaders Tygerberg could only muster 57 in their seven-wicket loss against Northerns Goodwood and will have to show improved performance against Avendale.
WEEKEND’S FIXTURES
Premier Division: CTCC v Durbanville, Bellville v Claremont, Kraaifontein v Rylands, Ottoman v UWC, Rondebosch v WPCC.
First Division: Avendale v Tygerberg, Milnerton v Vikings, Gugulethu v Pinelands, Kuilsriver v Strandfontein, Northerns Goodwood v UCT,
Primroses v Vics.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS
Premier League
Green Point beat Durbanville by 102 runs
Greenpoint 196 (Gareth Roderick 90; Tashwin Lukas 3/22)
Durbanville 96 (Elliot Moses 5/41, Wesley Bedja 3/8).
Rondebosch beat Bellville by 163 runs
Rondebosch 245 (Marco Wyngaard 60; Evert Carstens 4/46)
Belville 82 ( Jesse Christiansen 5/30).
WPCC beat Kraaifontein by 97 runs
WPCC 281/1 (Derek Mitchell 150*)
Kraaifontein 184 (Justin Behrens 4/44).
Cape Town beat Ottoman by 111 runs
Cape Town 229 (Fletcher Middleton 87)
Ottoman 118 (Michal Lord 3/17)
Claremont beat Rylands by 58 runs
Claremont 178 (Matthew de Villers 54; Abdullah Bayoumy 4/30)
Rylands 120 (Kyle Pluke 5/24).
Brackenfell beat Green Point by three wickets
Green Point 236/3 (Elliot Moses 84, Gareth Roderick 63*, Zac Elkin 56)
Brackenfell 238/7 (Lee-Roy Walters 85, Christoffer Dent 80; Wesley Bedja 3/45)
WP First Division
Strandfontein (145) beat Vikings (144) by one wicket, Kuilsrivier (107) lost to Avendale (109/4) by six wickets, Tygerberg (57) lost to Milnerton (59/3) by seven wickets, NGCC (246/5) beat Pinelands (120) by 126 runs, Victoria (199) beat Gugulethu (121) by 78 runs.