The latter two play each other in a derby this Saturday at Rondebosch in what should be a humdinger.

After log leaders Durbanville’s pak over the weekend at the hands of Green Point, the blokke is getting benoud with WPCC and Rondebosch both breathing down their necks two points off the pace.

Last week, WPCC posted a massive 281/1 against Kraaifontein with the prolific opener Derek Mitchell (150*) in sublime form. He led from the front in a knock which included 11 fours and a six in just 160 balls as they cruised to a 97 run victory. He will be out to replicate that form against a Bosch attack spearheaded by Jesse Christiansen, who took 5/30 in their 163 run win over Bellville.

Durbies, meanwhile, travel to Plumstead to meet Cape Town and will be hoping to avoid another pak. They were poor against the Pointers being skittled for a meagre 96 with paceman Elliot Moses (5/41) doing the damage.

Moses (84)was again in form with the bat the next day against Brackenfell who posted a total of 236/3. But the Brakke thanks to Lee Roy Walters (87)and Chris Dent (80) won with three wickets to spare