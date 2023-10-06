The final weekend of the Rugby World Cup’s round-robin matches kick off on Friday night when hosts France tackle Italy at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon at 9pm. At stake is a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Victory for France (on 13 log points) will confirm them as Pool A winners, while defeat - if New Zealand got five log points against Uruguay on Thursday night as expected - will see them exit the tournament if they don’t lose with two bonus points while keeping Italy (on 10 points) from scoring four tries. 2️⃣ days to go… #JPN v #ARG

The quarter final decider 🔥



🇯![CDATA[]]>🇵 Japan v Argentina 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷

📆 Sunday, 8 October 20:00 JST

🏟️ Nantes, France



📡 NTV/Hulu /TVer

📡 JSports1/JSports On Demand #GoWithTheBrave | #JPNvARG pic.twitter.com/bYg8rE69os — Japan Rugby (@JRFURugby) October 6, 2023 French flanker and captain Charles Ollivon and his teammates will find some comfort from the fact that they have 44 of their 47 Tests against the Azzurri, while Italy - chasing a first ever World Cup quarterfinal - will find some heart from their 29-24 defeat to Les Bleus earlier this year. Saturday’s action kicks off with Wales and Georgia at 3pm, with the Dragons already having booked their place in the last eight and Georgia out.

Ready to renew battle on the world stage! 🤝#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/MN5nnXPA3S — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 3, 2023 Who exactly will join them in the playoffs from Pool C will be decided on Sunday at 9pm when Fiji need a single log point against Portugal to advance. Saturday’s blockbuster, though, is the knockout match between Scotland and Ireland in Pool B, while Sunday’s straight shootout between Japan and Argentina also promises to be one for the books. 🌹![CDATA[]]>𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗛![CDATA[]]>𝗘 𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗠 𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗦 𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗡![CDATA[]]>🌹



🔗 Hit the link for more info! ⬇️



KO: 16:45 BST | Tune in on ITV#ENGvSAM | #RWC2023 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 5, 2023 England, who face Samoa at 5.45pm on Saturday, are already through in Pool D and will be joined by either Argentina or Japan (both on nine points).

A draw in this match could see Samoa (six points) sneaking in at the back door - which is highly unlikely - or it will mean Argentina (with a superior points difference will advance). Ready: Japan's Kotaro Matsushima.Picture credit: Stephane Mahe South African-born Japan back three ace Kotaro Matsushima knows it won’t be easy. With only one win in 1998 in six attempts against the Argies, he says: “Winning this game is all we have on our minds. I’m not anxious at all, I’m really excited for this game and I just want to get out there.” WEEKEND’S WORLD CUP FIXTURES