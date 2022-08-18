This after they were charged by the league’s disciplinary committee over their recent sponsorship deal with FNB and face a hearing this coming Monday.

Chairman John Comitis and the Citizens are in the moelikheid after being accused of not seeking approval for the deal before announcing it, although the partnership with the commercial bank could also be in conflict with the league’s established association with Nedbank.

FOCUS: Manager Eric Tinkler

PSL Prosecutor Zola Majavu says: “Cape Town City Football Club stand charged with failure to obtain prior approval from the PSL executive committee… to the conclusion of new or amended sponsorship agreement with a particular bank.

“In accordance with the rules, they ought to have obtained the approval prior to the agreement and in this case they did it the other way around…”