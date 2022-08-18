Winless Cape Town City have been dealt another blow ahead of Saturday’s PSL derby against Stellenbosch.
This after they were charged by the league’s disciplinary committee over their recent sponsorship deal with FNB and face a hearing this coming Monday.
Chairman John Comitis and the Citizens are in the moelikheid after being accused of not seeking approval for the deal before announcing it, although the partnership with the commercial bank could also be in conflict with the league’s established association with Nedbank.
PSL Prosecutor Zola Majavu says: “Cape Town City Football Club stand charged with failure to obtain prior approval from the PSL executive committee… to the conclusion of new or amended sponsorship agreement with a particular bank.
“In accordance with the rules, they ought to have obtained the approval prior to the agreement and in this case they did it the other way around…”
On the pitch, the club is locked in a battle, having earned their first point of the season on Tuesday night in a goalless draw with Maritzburg United.
CHARGED ‼️— #UNPLAYABLE (@UnplayableZA) August 16, 2022
Cape Town City have been charged by the PSL DC for "failing" to seek prior approval from the League's Executive Committee before concluding their sponsorship agreement with FNB.
They'll appear before the DC next Monday, August 22.#UNPLAYABLE pic.twitter.com/jynSXbxvvH
With Stellies lying in wait, coach Eric Tinkler says they will block out the outside noise.
He says: “We just have to continue believing in ourselves and not listen to what’s happening on the outside.”
And SwallowsFC has been charged for delaying KickOff and supplying incorrect team sheet against Capetown City.— David Mogashoa (@DavidMVM) August 16, 2022