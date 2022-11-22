The 28-year-old says if he had his way, he would have played them today sommer.

After England fought back to draw 28-28 with New Zealand on the weekend, Itoje says of facing the world champions: “Playing South Africa at Twickenham – I’m really looking forward to it. I only wish the game was a little bit sooner because we left a lot out there against New Zealand.

“While the second half was a bit more how we want to play, [this] week is an opportunity to hopefully play how we want to play for the full 80 minutes.

“We have an incredible amount of potential in this team, we just need to unlock it. We are spending more and more time together and are becoming more cohesive, so hopefully it will come.”