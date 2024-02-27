The visitors at Stade Pierre-Mauroy were awarded a penalty after the clock turned red to win the match, but Paolo Garbisi almost ran out of time to kick the penalty as the ball fell from the tee and he had to rush his kick.

Italy are tjanking that their missed last-ditch penalty kick against France in their 13-all Six Nations draw on Sunday should have been retaken.

The ball sailed low and crashed onto France’s left post, leaving the Italians with huge regrets and still without a win in the tournament since 2022.

The victory would have been their first in France since a 40-32 .

On the missed kans, Italy’s South African defence coach Marius Goosen tells Telegraph Sport: “If you look back at it now then definitely the kick should have been given again…”