Wales coach Wayne Pivac says they “were on the wrong side of the referee” in their 30-29 first-Test defeat to the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Wales got four yellow cards in the match and lost via a last-minute Damian Willemse penalty conversion, after Wales captain Dan Biggar was penalised for a deliberate knockdown.

Pivac’s men enjoyed an 18-3 lead at the break after two tries from wing Louis Rees-Zammit. UNLUCKY: Wales’ Wayne Pivac But the Boks bounced back and scored two maul tries via Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm Marx, while Cheslin Kolbe added to a penalty try to take their try tally to four. Wales hooker Dewi Lake scored a late try to set up a thrilling finish, but down to 12 men at one stage, Pivac says his manne were unlucky.

The coach explains on Sky Sports: “It was a huge effort, but when you're down to 12 men against the world champs it is very difficult. “The effort was huge, we were on the wrong side of the referee today and we will go away and look at the decisions and the cards.” He adds of referee Nika Amashukeli: “Look, it was a big game for him…