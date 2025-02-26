FORMER Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says there is “no chance” that Mo Salah is the Premier League’s GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). Instead, he asks what about Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo?

With Salah in red-hot form this season, mense have been talking him up as the best the league has ever produced. In the build-up to the match between Chelsea and Southampton on Tuesday night, pundit Ferdinand was asked if Salah is indeed the best ever. NOT HAVING IT: Rio Ferdinand He answered on TNT Sport: “No chance. He’s not ahead of Henry and Ronaldo.

“Stats-wise and consistency-wise he is in the conversation, in the top three definitely, but in terms of someone who excites me, the maverick, that’s what elevates them for me to be the best. “It’s what you like watching. I want someone who will make me squeal. You wouldn’t want to play against Salah though, I’ll say that.” FOUR GOLDEN BOOTS: Thierry Henry Henry made 258 appearances for Arsenal in the league, scoring a total of 175 goals and providing 74 assists.