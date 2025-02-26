FORMER Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says there is “no chance” that Mo Salah is the Premier League’s GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).
Instead, he asks what about Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo?
With Salah in red-hot form this season, mense have been talking him up as the best the league has ever produced.
In the build-up to the match between Chelsea and Southampton on Tuesday night, pundit Ferdinand was asked if Salah is indeed the best ever.
He answered on TNT Sport: “No chance. He’s not ahead of Henry and Ronaldo.
“Stats-wise and consistency-wise he is in the conversation, in the top three definitely, but in terms of someone who excites me, the maverick, that’s what elevates them for me to be the best.
“It’s what you like watching. I want someone who will make me squeal. You wouldn’t want to play against Salah though, I’ll say that.”
Henry made 258 appearances for Arsenal in the league, scoring a total of 175 goals and providing 74 assists.
He won the league’s Golden Boot four times and was twice named Player of the Season between 1999 and 2007. He returned to Arsenal on a short-term loan in 2012.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, made 236 appearances for United, scoring 103 goals and providing 37 assists. He won the Golden Boot award once and the Player of the Season twice.
Before Wednesday’s match against Newcastle, Salah had played in 290 league matches, scoring 182 goals with 85 assists. He is a three-time Golden Boot winner and won the Player of the Season once.