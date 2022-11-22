Ireland flanker Josh Van der Flier has been named World Rugby’s Player of the Year after helping drive his nation to the top of the world rankings through a stellar 2022 season. Van der Flier beat out Ireland and Leinster teammate Johnny Sexton, France scrumhalf and last year's winner Antoine Dupont and South Africa centre Lukhanyo Am among the nominees.

The 29-year-old says of his award: “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have great teammates and coaches. They’ve really pushed me on, as well as my wife and my family supporting me a huge amount.” Van der Flier started in all 11 Tests this season and scored four tries, including one in the 32-22 win over the All Blacks which sealed Ireland’s first series victory in New Zealand and gave them the top ranking. is