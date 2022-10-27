England’s hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semifinals suffered a massive blow on Wednesday after the former champions suffered a shock Group 1 loss to Ireland in a rain-hit match in Melbourne.

Chasing 158 for victory, England were 105/5 midway through the 15th over when rain halted play. With rain also having delayed the start, the match was unable to resume after about 15 minutes of interruption, handing Ireland an unlikely victory by five runs on the Duckworth-Lewis system.