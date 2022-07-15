Spanked in the Eden Park opener, coach Andy Farrell’s men rebounded magnificently against the shorthanded hosts in Dunedin to set up a mouth-watering third Test decider that brings the tension of a World Cup knockout a year early for fans.

Riding high after an historic first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, Ireland are ready to unleash “chaos” in Wellington Saturday morning at 9.05am to upset the hosts again and claim a seismic series victory.

"Everyone realises the size of the task at hand but there is a lot of excitement." 💪



Watch Andy's Team Announcement Press Conference in full

Tenacious Ireland have relished their role as New Zealand disruptors, winning four of the last seven matches they have played against the three-times world champions.

Farrell believes his team have it in them to improve and create more history in a land where the hosts have not suffered back-to-back defeats since 1998.

He says: “They’ve got a plan but it’s up to us, like I keep saying, to bring a bit of chaos to that plan.”