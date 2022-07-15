Riding high after an historic first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, Ireland are ready to unleash “chaos” in Wellington Saturday morning at 9.05am to upset the hosts again and claim a seismic series victory.
Spanked in the Eden Park opener, coach Andy Farrell’s men rebounded magnificently against the shorthanded hosts in Dunedin to set up a mouth-watering third Test decider that brings the tension of a World Cup knockout a year early for fans.
"Everyone realises the size of the task at hand but there is a lot of excitement." 💪— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 14, 2022
Watch Andy's Team Announcement Press Conference in full ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE
Tenacious Ireland have relished their role as New Zealand disruptors, winning four of the last seven matches they have played against the three-times world champions.
Farrell believes his team have it in them to improve and create more history in a land where the hosts have not suffered back-to-back defeats since 1998.
He says: “They’ve got a plan but it’s up to us, like I keep saying, to bring a bit of chaos to that plan.”
💬 "Everyone on Tour pushing together in the right direction over the next few days is going to be a hell of a force for us." 📈#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 14, 2022
New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Sevu Reece, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 George Bower.
Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19 Akira Ioane, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 Folau Fakatava, 22 Richie Mo’unga, 23 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.
Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (captain), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 5 James Ryan, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Andrew Porter.
Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Keith Earls.