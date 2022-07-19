Ranked by World Rugby as the top rugby team in the world following their series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, Ireland now have their sights on South Africa’s World Cup crown. With next year’s global showpiece taking place in France in September, veteran flyhalf Johnny Sexton says the Iere must concentrate on improving on their performances so far this year.

And if they do that, they could lift the Willam Webb Ellis trophy next term. The 37-year-old says: “There’s plenty more to play. There are big home games in November, there’s a Six Nations to play where we still haven’t achieved things we want to achieve in that. “We got a Triple Crown this year but a championship or better would be something we’re aiming for, so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be trying to progress and do that.

“It’s very Irish to think ‘oh, we have to take it easy now until the World Cup’. No, let’s keep making the most of it, let’s keep getting better.” LATEST WORLD RUGBY RANKINGS 1. Ireland (90.03)

2. France (89.41) 3. South Africa (88.61) 4. New Zealand (86.93)

5. England (86.25) 6. Australia (82.17) 7. Scotland (81.93)