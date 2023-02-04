Iqraam Rayners had a dream return to Stellenbosch FC as his goal for the club in second half stoppage time earned it a 2-1 win over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday. It was the in-form Devon Titus who gave the visiting side the lead after 26 minutes. Chippa showed some better play in the second half, eventually finding an equaliser after the hour mark through Trevor Mathiane who headed the ball into the net.

For Chippa it was not to be, as Rayners scored deep into second half stoppage time after rounding the Chippa goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua and slotting the ball home. 🏆#DSTVPREM



FULL-TIME SCORE



Despite having less possession in the first half, it was Stellies who played more attacking football from the onset and who had more shots at goal. Steve Barker's side earned their first free-kick after just three minutes as Junior Mendieta was brought down. Rayners, making his return to Stellies from SuperSport United could not get the ball over the wall. In addition to Rayners, another player who just joined Stellies who was on the field was Andre de Jongh. The New Zealand international joined the club from Royal AM.

A minute later, Mendieta had an opportunity to shoot for goal and his effort was over the goal. It's back-to-back wins for Stellenbosch in the #DStvPrem and this one couldn't have come any later thanks to Iqraam Rayners ⏰ pic.twitter.com/sFvXDtw5wq — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 4, 2023 Siphelele Luthuli produced some good link-up play with Ronaldo Maarman after 33 minutes before the shot from the latter was wide. Just before the 40th minute, Chippa keeper Lloyd Kazapua pulled off a great reflex save to deny Rayners who looked determined to score upon his return to the Western Cape. When Chippa did get forward in the first half, they lacked end product. That was seen as Luthuli sent a shot over the Stellies post on the stroke of half-time.

After scoring, Titus did not look as confident in his play and in front of goal. It was not surprising that Barker opted to replace him with Sineethemba Mngomezulu. Chippa are in action on Tuesday night as they play against Polokwane City in a Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash. Stellies will next play on Saturday, also in a Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash against Swallows FC. @eshlinv