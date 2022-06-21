Moodie injured his jaw in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final against the Stormers and as a result of his unavailability to tour to Italy, Junior Springbok coach Bafana Nhleko was forced to make one chance to the 30-man squad, with Latica Nela coming in as replacement.

Bulls fullback-cum-wing Canan Moodie has been withdrawn from the Junior Springbok squad for their trip to Italy where they’ll compete in the Six Nations Summer Series.

Nela, a SA Rugby contracted player who has been part of this year’s Academy programme has also played for the SA Rugby Sevens Academy side.

✈️ Junior Boks are ready to jet off to Italy for U20 Summer Series

🚨 Experienced player out due to injury, leadership group named

🔗 More here: https://t.co/EHTuK3E562#BuildingBoks — Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) June 20, 2022

Nhleko says: “Canan is an exciting rugby talent and, having had the privilege of working with him last year, I am not surprised by the strides he has made this season with the Bulls.

“Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game, and his withdrawal now gives Latica an opportunity to be part of the tour.”