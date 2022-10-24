Virat Kohli struck an imperious half-century and Ravichandran Ashwin was cool at the death as India secured a four-wicket win on the final ball against archrivals Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday in front of a huge Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd.

Pakistan’s spin-bowling allrounder Mohammad Nawaz had a final over to forget, gifting India two wides and a no-ball before Ashwin coolly blasted the winning run over mid-off as India chased down 160 for victory.