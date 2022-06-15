The Proteas’ geluk in India finally ran out last night, as they lost the third T20I by 48 runs in Vizag. Chasing the visitors’ 179/5, South Africa could only get 131 all out after a slow start, as India made it 2-1 in the five-match series with two matches to play.

Winning the toss like he did in the two matches, Proteas Captain Temba Bavuma again decided to send in their hosts to bat first. India got off to a great start, with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan putting on 97 runs for the first wicket. STAR TURN: Yuzvendra Chahal Keshav Maharaj (1/34) finally broke the partnership when he caught Gaikwad (57 off 35 balls) off his own bowling.

When Kishan (54 off 35) followed Shreyas Iyer (14) back in the hut, after he was caught by Reeza Hendricks off Dwaine Pretorius (2/29), the runs dried up for India a bit. Hardik Pandya added 31* to help them to 179/5. In reply, SA again started slowly and lost Bavuma (8 off 10 balls) when he was caught at mid-on with the score on 23 at the end of the fourth over. 🚨 RESULT | INDIA WIN BY 48 RUNS



Wickets at regular intervals stopped any momentum from building in the #Proteas' pursuit of 180. 131 was all South Africa could get as India keep the series alive.



his opening partner Reeza Hendricks (23 off 20) followed soon afterwards, with Pretorius (20 off 16) and Van der Dussen (1 off 4) both failing to spin of Yuzvendra Chahal (3/20).