The Stormers are looking to bounce back following last week’s 30-24 defeat to Cardiff in Wales which ended their 15-match unbeaten run in the United Rugby Championship. Still fourth on the log, the setback leaves the Stormers with three wins and a draw from five matches this season, heading into Saturday’s clash against the Lions at Ellis Park at 4pm.

It’s been a solid start for the defending champions to date, thanks in large to contributions from players such as midfielder Dan du Plessis. The 27-year-old son of former Springbok centre, Michael, has been giving the team good go-forward ball and has been a solid presence in their midfield. Assistant coach Dawie Snyman says of their midfield ace: “Dan’s been doing really well – it’s a pity about last year. He was going nicely and got that injury against the Lions [and missed the final against the Bulls].

“But credit to Dan, he worked really hard – not just on the field, but he does a lot of analysis. It’s great to see him going nicely and I really hope injuries can stay away.” Up against Marius Louw and last year’s Junior Springbok Player of the Year Henco van Wyk in the midfield, Du Plessis says of facing the latter: “I don’t think I have anything to prove. WILD CUB: Henco van Wyk “It’s always nice to go up against a quality player and seeing youngsters come through is a breath of fresh air. I’m looking forward to the match-up against him.”