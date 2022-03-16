Western Province coach Jerome Paarwater says Free State will make a groot fout to kick the ball at fullback Tristan Leyds in open space in their Currie Cup encounter in Bloemfontein tonight at 5.45pm.

The fit-again Leyds, 24, returns to the Province side as one of eight changes to the team that lost 22-20 to Griquas in their last match three weeks ago.

He replaces Kade Wolhuter, who moves to flyhalf, in the No.15 jumper and will complete a gevaarlike back three alongside former Sevens ace Angelo Davids, in for Leolin Zas, and Sergeal Petersen.

Up against them is an unbeaten Free State side which includes Springboks Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn, who are well-known for their ability to dictate the game with the boot.

DICTATOR: Frans Steyn

But Paarwater warns of Leyds at the back: “It’s good to have Tristan back after three weeks out.

“We know the Cheetahs have a good kicking game with Frans Steyn and Ruan Pienaar in their team, so Tristan comes at the right time because he is good under the high ball.

“He can also do magic from the back, so I think if they are smart enough, they won’t kick a lot on Tristan.”

In other changes, scrumhalf Thomas Bursey replaces Godlen Masimla, while Connor Evans comes in at lock in place of David Meihuizen.

CONFIDENT: Coach Jerome Paarwater

Province, who have only won one of their four matches to date, will also take the field with a brand new front row, with Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, JJ Kotze and Kwenzo Blose taking over from Neethling Fouche, Andre-Hugo Venter and Ali Vermaak.

Free State v Western Province

Today, 5.34pm

Free State: 15 Cohen Jasper, 14 Daniel Kasende, 13 Evardi Boshoff, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Siya Masuku, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Mihlali Mosi, 7 Jeandre Rudolph, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Victor Sekekete, 4 Ockie Barnard, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Schalk Ferreira.

Replacements: 16 Dandre Delport, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Marne Coetzee, 19 Sergio Moreira, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Rewan Kruger, 22 Reinhardt Fortuin, 23 Rosko Specman

Western Province: 15 Tristan Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Mnombo Zwelendaba, 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Kade Wolhuter, 9 Thomas Bursey, 8 Keke Morabe, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Nama Xaba (captain), 5 Ben-Jason Dixon, 4 Connor Evans, 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Kwenzo Blose.

Replacements: 16 Lukhanyo Vokozela, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Corne Weilbach, 19 Simon Miller, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Tim Swiel, 23 Rikus Pretorius.

