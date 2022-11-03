The Proteas could end Pakistan’s World Cup dream at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Victory for Temba Bavuma and his manskappe over Babar Azam and his troops at 10am will see them book their place in the tournament’s semifinal with one game to spare, while at the same time sending their opponents packing.

Big-hitter David Miller believes that if they span together, the Proteas can do just that. He says: “We all know every game in the World Cup is an important game, and against Pakistan you’ve got to make sure that you’re on your A-game as an opponent. “So [the plan is] just making sure that we’re sticking to our processes and what has worked in the past to implementing it [in the game].

“Pakistan are a great team, and they’ve got some serious match winners, but, we’ve just got to take it as it comes, and definitely the boys are up for it. “And then I suppose Pakistan... it’s a must-win game for them, so they’re going to be coming and charging, and we’re definitely prepared for it.” UNDER PRESSURE: Pakistan’s Azam After their first match in the tournament against Zimbabwe rained out, South Africa then beat Bangladesh by 104 runs, before stunning India by five wickets.