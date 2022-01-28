With Shakes Soyizwapi out injured, Impi Visser says he plans to enjoy captaining the Blitzboks at the Seville Sevens in Spain this weekend.

South Africa again enter the tournament as heavy favourites, after bagging a fifth tournament title in a row in Malaga last weekend.

But Visser and his team will know that victory is not a given - especially after having to come from behind to beat Argentina 24-17 in last weekend’s tournament final.

The Blitzboks, though, are on a match-winning streak of 29 heading into tomorrow’s Pool A matches against hosts Spain at 11.57am and USA at 5.25pm. They would have faced Samoa today, but the Pacific Islanders are not playing in the tournament because of Covid-related issues.

ALL-ACTION: Bok’s Impi Visser

Still, Visser says the Blitzboks are not hunting records - instead they remain focused on their processes.

He explains: “We’re not putting a lot of pressure on ourselves, the boys are calm and collected and really excited for this weekend.”

He adds of captaining his country: “To captain this side is a huge honour and privilege.

“A lot of the guys that have captained before me are legends of the game that have stood in this position, so for me it is a real honour and we plan to enjoy this weekend.”

