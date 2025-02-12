MANCHESTER City baas Pep Guardiola said his manne lack composure to defend a lead after Real Madrid struck twice late on to snatch a 3-2 win from the first leg of their Champions League play-off. City have dipped drastically from the high standards they have set during Guardiola's geharde nine-year reign this season, with the concession of late goals a repeated issue.

The English champions have conceded eight times in the last 15 minutes of their last five Champions League games to also blow leads against Feyenoord and PSG in the league phase. This time it is likely to be fatal for their chances of reaching the last 16 as the holders head back to the Santiago Bernabeu in a commanding position for the second leg next Wednesday. ‘NOT STABLE’: Pep Guardiola Guardiola says: “I am not good enough to give the composure to the team to manage this situation. “The truth is we are not stable enough. It happened many times.”

Erling Haaland had twice given City the lead at the Etihad, either side of Kylian Mbappe’s equaliser for the Spanish giants. But City were undone by a vrag of defensive errors to throw away the lead in the closing stages. Ederson compounded a poor clearance by parrying Vinicius Junior’s shot into the path of Brahim Diaz to equalise.

Vinicius then took advantage of hesitant defending from Rico Lewis to race clear on goal and Jude Bellingham tapped home the Brazilian’s wayward effort into an unguarded goal. Guardiola adds: “After the 2-1, it happened like it happened this season many times against Feyenoord, Sporting Lisbon, Brentford, Manchester United. “In the end we gave it away ourselves and at this level it's so difficult. It's not the first time.”