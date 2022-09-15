The Bulls start their campaign against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday and Du Plessis, 38, says: ““I’m not competing with the youngsters. I’m here to help them every single day to get better…

Bismarck du Plessis says he wants to see more young Bulls become Springboks this season.

For @BlueBullsRugby veteran Bismarck du Plessis, it's all about helping the next generation. 🔵![CDATA[]]>🐃 pic.twitter.com/pwDTaOpx0y — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) September 14, 2022

“Seeing young players develop and become Springboks is so rewarding. When Kurt-Lee Arendse became a Springbok, I phoned his mom and told her how proud I was of him, but also how proud I was of her. This is what it’s about. To get those young players like Canan Moodie and help them to play 100 Tests for the Springboks.

“The first time I saw Canan training I phoned JP Pietersen and said I’ve just seen a young player who reminds me of you. And there Canan goes and becomes a Springbok…

“I am going into this season to be as fit and strong as I can be to be able to push those young players to be better.”