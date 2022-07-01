With only two backline players and six forwards on the bench for the Springboks in the first Test against Wales at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday at 5.05pm, Kwagga Smith says he will wing it if necessary. Veteran Willie le Roux, who covers flyhalf, fullback and wing and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies are the only backline players on the bench for the clash.

With starting fullback Damian Willemse also covering the midfield, the Springboks should be covered in all positions. IN LINE TO DEBUT: Elrigh Louw, left But in case of an emergency, Smith is reg for coach Jacques Nienaber to druk op his nommer. With Nienaber hinting earlier in the week that Smith could be a last resort on the wing, the former Blitzbok will embrace the challenge if the call comes.

He explains: “I played a lot of Sevens tournaments and there is a lot of space to cover there also. PICK: Coach Jacques Nienaber “So ja, it’s the last resort if something happens, but I’m really keen for that challenge. I made my Currie Cup debut on the wing, so for me if that challenge comes I will step up to it. “If it comes, I will give my all to contribute to the team, because that’s the main thing.”