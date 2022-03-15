Stormers flanker Deon Fourie says he could still pack down in the middle of the front row in case of an emergency.

On Sunday past, it was almost the case when replacement hooker Andre-Hugo Venter left the field with what looked like a serious ankle injury and had to be replaced by the man he had substituted Scarra Ntubeni, who then completed his brace of tries as the Stormers klopped Zebre 55-7 in the United Rugby Championship.

Fourie, who led the team in the absence of regular skipper Steven Kitsoff who was rested for the clash, says he joked with Ntubeni not to get injured otherwise he would have to shift from the side of the scrum.

Brannas, as Fourie is known, started his career at Western Province and the Stormers at hooker before moving to flank.

INJURED: Andre-Hugo Venter

The 36-year-old, who left Province in 2014 and spent a number of seasons playing club rugby in France before returning in 2021, says: “When I was overseas, sometimes when there was an injury I slotted in at hooker.

“At training I still do lineout throwing with Scarra and Andre…

“We’ll see what happens with Andre, hopefully it’s not that serious. But we’ve still got Chad in the system - he’s a good scrummager and a good player as well.”

The Stormers next face Cardiff at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday and could druk op Fourie’s nommer to slot in at No.2 in case of an emergency.

IN THE SYSTEM: Chad Solomon

With Bongi Mbonambi having left Cape Town for the Sharks and Solomon and his Western Province teammates facing the Free State Cheetahs in the Currie Cup tomorrow night, it might not be such a farfetched idea should Ntubeni go down in their next assignment.

