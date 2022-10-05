It will be a battle of the exes when Chelsea host AC Milan at Stamford Bridge in their Champions League Group E encounter on Wednesday night at 9pm. In one corner you have Milan’s England defender Fikayo Tomori returning to the club where he cut his teeth, while at the other end of the pitch there is Chelsea hotshot Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was weggegooi at the club where he ended his youth career.

Up for grabs are three crucial points for the hosts, who are currently at the foot of the table with only one point, while Milan are flying high at the top with six points from their first two matches. But this match will be about more than that – it will be a grudge match of note, with the two teams’ discards looking to prove a point. Tomori, 24, was sold to Milan for £25m last season after making just 17 league appearances for the Blues from 2016-2021.

At Milan he has become a regular feature and is now also pushing for a place in England’s World Cup squad. Tomori says: “Every footballer, when you get on the pitch, there’s a point to prove. Coming from Chelsea and being English, there’s probably that added motivation. “I know people have watched the Milan games but going back to Stamford Bridge where it all kind of started, it’s another chance to show myself again.

“I’ve still got some stuff to do to get myself in the frame to be there for the World Cup, so hopefully I can do that.” While Tomori got to play for Chelsea, Aubameyang, 33, never even got to make his Milan debut after spending his first three years of senior football on the club’s books. Loaned out to three different clubs during that time, Aubameyang then left for St Etienne in Ligue 1 on a permanent deal.

And now he wants to shoot them down, saying: “Maybe we will get our first three points at home. I think this is really important – if we want to qualify we have to win the game.” Meanwhile, in the group’s other clash at 6.45pm, second-placed Dinamo Zagreb, with three points, go to RB Salzburg, in third and a point behind. WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S OTHER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES