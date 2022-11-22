Cristiano Ronaldo says his Portugal teammates are min gespin about his Manchester United drama as they ready to kick off their World Cup bid. Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan last week made headlines.

In the two-part screening on Wednesday and Thursday, the 37-year-old said that he felt betrayed by the club and said he had no respect for coach Erik ten Hag. And with Portugal kicking off their tournament against Ghana on Thursday, before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in a tough Group H, he reckons his wilde comments will have no impact on his national teammates as they look to lift the World Cup for the first time. Ronaldo says: “In my life, the best timing is always my timing.

“I don’t have to think about what other people think. I speak when I want. “The players know me really well for many years and know the type of person I am. “It’s an ambitious group that is hungry and focused. So I’m sure it [the interview] won’t shake the changing room’s concentration and focus.”

His interview has, however, caught the attention of United, who are reportedly making planne to sack the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. But Ronaldo is only looking ahead with Spanish newspaper Sport claiming that he has offered himself to former club Real Madrid on a six-month deal with the club set to be without Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema after the France ace was ruled out of World Cup with a thigh injury. Real offer: CR7 could replace Karim Benzima Of his chances of finally getting his hands on the biggest prize in football, he adds: “I feel that this Portugal squad has amazing potential. I think we can win for sure, but we need to focus on the next game.