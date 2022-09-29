Ibrahima Konate looks set to return just in time for Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp as they gear up for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton.
Out since July with a knee injury, Konate’s absence has not gone unnoticed with the Reds’ defence sukkeling, conceding 11 times in eight games across all competitions.
Konate will look to boost a Reds backline that has come under severe criticism of late.
Up next, @OfficialBHAFC at Anfield 🏟 pic.twitter.com/FLzB6WJDvm— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 27, 2022
Netherlands captain and Reds ace Virgil van Dijk was criticised by Dutch legend Marco van Basten for his laziness on attack, telling Ziggo Sport: “It is actually very strange that such a very good player does so little.”
Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold, explaining his decision as follows: “We needed Chilly [Ben Chilwell] on the bench and we had Kieran [Trippier] who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead [of Alexander-Arnold].”
The Reds will be looking for a boost with the team currently seventh in the Premier League with nine points from six games ahead of a visit from fifth-placed Brighton, who have five points more.
Back in action this week 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DVqjraf9RB— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 26, 2022