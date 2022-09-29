Ibrahima Konate looks set to return just in time for Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp as they gear up for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton. Out since July with a knee injury, Konate’s absence has not gone unnoticed with the Reds’ defence sukkeling, conceding 11 times in eight games across all competitions.

Konate will look to boost a Reds backline that has come under severe criticism of late. Up next, @OfficialBHAFC at Anfield 🏟 pic.twitter.com/FLzB6WJDvm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 27, 2022 Netherlands captain and Reds ace Virgil van Dijk was criticised by Dutch legend Marco van Basten for his laziness on attack, telling Ziggo Sport: “It is actually very strange that such a very good player does so little.” Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold, explaining his decision as follows: “We needed Chilly [Ben Chilwell] on the bench and we had Kieran [Trippier] who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead [of Alexander-Arnold].”