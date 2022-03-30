Stormers wing Leolin Zas says he wanted to hang up his rugby boots not too long ago.

The 26-year-old says he went through a dark patch after breaking his leg in 2017 while playing for the Stormers in a warm-up match against the Lions at Newlands.

He then swapped the Mother City for Durban in 2018.

Zas says of his move to the Sharks: “I was injured for a year and every day felt the same. I just had to get out of that environment. There were guys like Kobus van Wyk and Louis Schreuder who left at the time and I just felt they excelled over there.

DARK SPACE: Leolin Zas suffered serious injury

“I just thought it would be good to get away a bit and discover new things about myself. And I definitely did, so I won’t say it was a wrong choice. I feel like I found myself more over there, than staying in my comfort zone.”

On the field, Zas didn’t get the playing time he perhaps wanted and that’s where self-doubt crept in.

He explains: “The dark space included the injury and a stage where coaches didn’t back me.

“You think it would last only for six months or a year, but it lasted two-three years and I wasn’t at the level where I wanted to be.

FOUND HIMSELF: Leolin Zas

“Then you get to a stage where you just think it’s a sign that it’s not for you and that it’s not worth it. But ek het vasgebyt and players and coaches encouraged me not to give up and today I don’t regret that decision.”

The Hermanus-born 26-year-old returned home at the start of 2020 and slowly but surely worked his way back into the Stormers team.

As they gear up to host the Ospreys on Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, Zas says he is a more matured player than what he was when he had to fight off those inner demons.

He says: “It’s been a tough journey and I feel like I’m a lot more mature now. Personally, I am a better player, more mature…”

The enjoyment is visible on Zas’s face when he’s on the field and during media conference.

The smiling assassin is back and adds: “I am enjoying my rugby at the moment - our style of play suits me. With [playmakers] Warrick [Gelant] and Manie [Libbok in our squad], it makes it easier.”

