Ahead of Thursday night’s clash against Fulham, Potter admits to feeling the heat with reports suggesting Mauricio Pochetinno is waiting in the wings should the Englishman get the sack.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter says he has the “hardest job in football” trying to get the Blues to the top of the pile in the Premier League.

In 10th position heading into last night’s game, Potter says: “It is a challenge, stimulating and ridiculously hard. I think it is probably the hardest job in football because of that leadership change and the expectations because of, rightly, where people see Chelsea.

“The reality of where the club is in terms of establishing itself as a well-run football club that functions well in a really competitive environment, maybe we’re not there yet.”

Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira and his players will be smelling blood when they go to Stamford Bridge for Sunday’s 4pm league meeting.