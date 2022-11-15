Cristiano Ronaldo says he has been betrayed by Manchester United and coach Erik ten Hag. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner pakked uit in an bombshell interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, slamming the club and taking aim at Ten Hag.

The World Cup-bound Portuguese striker’s future at Old Trafford has been in focus since United missed out on Champions League qualification this season, with reports saying the 37-year-old wanted out. Since missing pre-season due to family reasons, Ronaldo has been in and out of Ten Hag’s side - with high-profile disciplinary problems as the striker twice left the team during matches. Ronaldo has scored just three goals in 10 starts and six substitute appearances across all competitions this season and claims that it’s because Ten Hag and the club want him out.

Attacked: Couch Erik Ten Hag He says: “I don’t have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me. “Honestly, I shouldn’t say that. But listen, I don’t care. People should listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed.” Ronaldo then slammed the club for being behind the times and not evolving since he left for Real Madrid in 2009.

He adds: “Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero. “Nothing changed. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym. They stopped in time, which surprised me a lot. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XiE9BcNws8 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XiE9BcNws8 “I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club.”