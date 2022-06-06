England boss Gareth Southgate says his manne will have to be more consistent if they want to be in the favourites’ hat for World Cup glory.
Bookies have put them just behind Brazil and France as the top picks to lift the trophy in Qatar at the end of the year.
But after Saturday’s shock 1-0 Nations League Group A3 defeat to Hungary to a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty, Southgate says: “We’re bitterly disappointed because we want to keep winning matches and if we’re going to be a team right at the top of world football then we’ve got to come here and win.”
Bottom-of-the-group England face Germany tomorrow night before tackling Italy on Saturday.
They weren’t the only big-name team to sukkel, with Belgium thumped 4-1 by the Netherlands in Friday night Group A4 action, after top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku went off injured in the first half.
Selected results: Italy 1 Germany 1, Spain 1 Portugal 1, Croatia 0 Austria 3, Czech Republic 2 Switzerland 1.