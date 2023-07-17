Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos insists his span can book a place at the next World Cup after learning their qualifying group. South Africa were last week drawn in Group C of a revamped Caf qualifying format in which they will face five other hopefuls for the right to play in the USA-Mexico-Canada in 2026.

To end their 16-year wait to return to the big stage, SA must battle past Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho. After growing in confidence after two years in charge, Belgian coach Broos says: “The away games will be very important in a group like ours, but now a little bit more because we have five difficult away games for different reasons. “I think it is possible for South Africa to qualify for the World Cup first in the group.