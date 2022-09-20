Centreback Xulu, 30, comes in after initially being left out of the 23-man squad to face Sierra Leone this Saturday and Botswana four days later due to a lack of game time.

Despite being a mainstay in the side during Broos’ tenure, the Belgian was reluctant to pick Xulu having played just twice for new Azerbaijani club Turan Tovuz after joining them as a free agent following min football in recent months.

Broos explains the recall, saying: “There was an injured player and we had to replace him.

“I know I said last week that it was a little bit too soon for Siya because he was five months out of matches, but he’s played the last two games, he played 90 minutes.