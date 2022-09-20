Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has recalled experienced defender Siyanda Xulu after Thibang Phete was withdrawn due to injury.
Centreback Xulu, 30, comes in after initially being left out of the 23-man squad to face Sierra Leone this Saturday and Botswana four days later due to a lack of game time.
Despite being a mainstay in the side during Broos’ tenure, the Belgian was reluctant to pick Xulu having played just twice for new Azerbaijani club Turan Tovuz after joining them as a free agent following min football in recent months.
September 19, 2022
Broos explains the recall, saying: “There was an injured player and we had to replace him.
“I know I said last week that it was a little bit too soon for Siya because he was five months out of matches, but he’s played the last two games, he played 90 minutes.
“I prefer to have someone like him again, because he is a leader in the group, so I think it was better to take him again.”
Broos believes Saturday’s clash with Sierra Leone will give his span the perfect preparation ahead of their Afcon 2023 Group K qualifying double-header against Liberia in March.
He adds: “It’s a moment to regain a little confidence in ourselves.
“Sierra Leone is a little bit similar to Liberia. We have those two very important games in March. So I think this game will be good preparation.
“We have two friendlies now and we will try to win both.”