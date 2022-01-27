Legendary England football manager Roy Hodgson will take charge of his 17th club in a 46-year coaching career after being named new boss at struggling Watford.

The Hornets het so gesukkel that they decided to ask the 74-year-old to come out of retirement to steer their ship.

Having begun his career 1976 in Sweden, Hodgson he has since managed the likes of Inter Milan, Malmo, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Switzerland.

He also led England to the Euro 2012 Championship and the 2014 World Cup, but left after they were knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland in the first knockout round.

His latest gig before replacing Claudio Ranieri at Watford was at Crystal Palace, where he retired at the end of last season.

Watford, currently in 19th-place in the Premier League, is believed to have offered the toppie a helse bonus if he can help them avoid relegation in his six-month term.

Meanwhile, Hogdson is not the only managerial “in” in the Premier League, with Everton closing in on Vitor Pereira as they look to replace sacked Rafa Benitez.

Portuguese coach Pereira, 53, has been unattached since being fired by Fenerbahce last month and os set to pip Frank Lampard and Derby’s Wayne Rooney to the Goodison Park hotseat.

