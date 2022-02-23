Jurgen Klopp warned his Premier League title-chasing Liverpool side not to take their foot off the pedal in tonight’s 9.30pm clash against Leeds.

The Reds play Marcelo Bielsa’s manne at Anfield in their game in hand on leader Manchester City and can close the gap to just three points with a victory.

But with talk about the Merseysiders’ League Cup final showdown against Chelsea also on the media’s agenda, Klopp says their only focus is on beating Leeds, who gave Manchester United a run for their money on Sunday as the Red Devils eventually ran out 4-2 winners.

And the German told reporters on Tuesday: “Leeds man mark all over the pitch so if you are not in the game then Leeds will eat you.

GAME BY GAME: Boss Jurgen Klopp

“Leeds fight to stay in this league and they really never give up. We have a lot of work to do.”

With strikers Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino ruled out for tonight’s clash and fighting to be fit for the weekend trip to Wembley, Klopp adds that every player involved against Leeds has to give alles if they want to stay in the fight for the league, with the Reds also still chasing Champions League and FA Cup glory.

And in-form rightback Trent Alexander-Arnold insists that they won’t lose focus.

He adds: “Our game in hand obviously is one that we need to win, it will put us in a really good position in the league.

RELENTLESS: Leeds chief Marcelo Bielsa

“So we’re focused on that, focused on making sure we get three points.”

