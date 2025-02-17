ARNE Slot’s Liverpool are in die sewende hemel after maintaining a seven-point gap on Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend. But the coach admits his manne are getting moeg, with fixtures coming thick and fast as they prepare to tackle Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The Reds beat Wolves 2-1 in a tense match on Sunday - a victory that took them to 60 points after 25 games, with Arsenal on 53 points closest to them. The match followed last Wednesday’s emotionally draining 2-2 draw at Merseyside rivals Everton, which featured a stoppage-time equaliser for the Toffees, and last weekend’s embarrassing FA Cup exit at second tier Plymouth. MENTALLY TESTED: Arne Slot Slot admits: “Fatigue comes from running a lot and a bit of mental fatigue a lot.

“We were mentally tested [against Wolves]. We thought we’d scored a third and then a penalty for the third but both were correct from the referee.” After Villa, Manchester City and Newcastle await the Reds in their next three league games. But while his manne’s bene are getting moeg, Slot is happy with Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson.

He says: “This [victory against Wolves] is big. We needed to fight and we needed Alisson. “Wolves took a lot of risks. In a season where you want to achieve something, you need to have wins like this as well. “It’s never the game plan never to create anything at all. They got better and better, we got worse and worse.