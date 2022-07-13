Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth will play in his 100th Test for the national team when they face Wales in their series decider at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. After making his debut as a nat-agter-die-ore 20-year-old against England at Kings Park in 2012, Kapenaar Etzebeth will get to celebrate to big milestone in front of his eie mense.

ON FIFTY: Bongi Mbonambi Schooled at Tygerberg High, the now-30-year-old former Ikeys lock will become the seventh Springbok after Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtawarira, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery to play 100 or more caps for the national team. Etzebeth, though, is not the only Bok to celebrate a milestone this weekend, with hooker Bongi Mbonambi set to play in his 50th Test. PROUD: Jacques Nienaber Of the duo, coach Jacques Nienaber says: “We are very proud of Eben and Bongi for their achievements, although it would be remiss of us as a team for that to out-shadow the fact that we need to win on Saturday to seal the series against Wales…

“That said, Eben and Bongi have been true stalwarts to Springbok rugby, and we hope that we can make this a special occasion for them. No-one wants to remember losing their 100th or 50th Test, so we need to do everything we can to win the match.” The Bok camp set up the occasion perfectly for Etzebeth, who was the sole survivor of the team that beat Wales 32-29 in the first Test at Loftus Versfeld. Playing alongside 14 new faces, Etzebeth and his teammates then went on to lose the second Test 13-12 in Bloemfontein to set up a Cape decider.