Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will go all out to win this week’s Incoming Series “final” against Wales at Cape Town Stadium. Nienaber made 19 changes to the match 23 that beat Wales 32-29 at Loftus Versfeld in the first Test of the series, with his “next-in-liners” going down 13-12 to the Dragons in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The defeat was the Boks’ first to Wales in South Africa, but Nienaber is convinced that he and his coaching staff got the answers they were looking for from his fringe players. RELAXED: Boss Jacques Nienaber He says: “We had a plan with all 42 players in our squad… and now we’ve got answers on 42 players… “The answers you get outweigh the risk.”

The Boks’ “B team” did enough to possibly win the match, but a try by Wales wing Josh Adams and a touchline conversion by Gareth Anscombe in the 78th minute made it 1-1 in the three-match series. With Damian Willemse having kicked a penalty conversion to win the first Test for the Boks, Nienaber says: “Both matches went to the wire - one we won and the other we lost. I thought the intensity was there in this game, it’s just a couple of opportunities to convert in the first half that we missed and discipline in the second half cost us.” With captain Siya Kolisi and the rest of the Bok big guns expected to be back in the starting XV this week, Nienaber adds: “You never want to lose when you play in the Springboks jersey, we are playing for something much bigger than just winning Tests. We are playing for South Africa and the fans.