The king of clay, Rafa Nadal, was knocked out in the first round of the French Open last night, with Alexander Zverev beating him in straight sets. Zverev, seeded fourth for the tournament, made klein skooltjies of the 37-year-old Spaniard, winning the match 6-3, 7-6 and 6-4.

It was an emotional match for Nadal fans in what could possibly be the 14-time winner’s final appearance at the tournament. Nadal says: “It’s difficult for me to talk on whether it will be the last time that I will be here. “I am not 100 percent sure, if it is the last time I enjoyed it. The crowd has been amazing and the feelings that I have today are difficult to describe in words. It’s so special to feel the love from the people at the place I love the most.”

