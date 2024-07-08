Newly-appointed Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie is keeping up his promise of ‘evicting plumpness’. The flamboyant McKenzie has kept social media users updated on his ‘fitness journey’, as he has already committed to running a marathon in August. As the weather turned bitterly cold across the country over the weekend, McKenzie could be spotted wearing his familiar green training jacket in a video he posted on X on Sunday morning.

This time though, unlike his first frenetic selfie running video, he had someone else hold the camera as we see him walking briskly along a path. Appreciation post #takeabow

My whole body is sore, I had to drag myself out of bed to go and run. I am walking 7kms today. I respect people that run and train everyday, people that keep fit. Much respect, get out of the house and go train,walk, lift or run 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/f10VvFZEPP — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 7, 2024 ‘Much respect’ McKenzie captioned his video: “Appreciation post #takeabow. My whole body is sore, I had to drag myself out of bed to go and run. I am walking 7kms today. I respect people that run and train everyday, people that keep fit. Much respect, get out of the house and go train, walk, lift or run.”

The minister was spotted in the VIP stands watching the Springboks vs Ireland Test match at Loftus at the weekend. He was seated with SA Rugby President Mark Alexander as the Boks defeated the Irish for the first time in eight years. McKenzie has taken to his new job with gusto, last week, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance said he wanted to make spinning the biggest sport in South Africa.

“There is one promise I’m going to make ... spinning and stance [the extreme lowering of cars] is not a crime. I’m so excited, because I promised that spinning will be recognised and I’m going to make spinning one of the biggest sports in this country,” McKenzie said during a live Facebook post. “People say these things before you vote for them, but now I’m in a position [to make a difference]. “The spinners will be recognised. Our children ... when there is a spinning event in Mitchells Plain, it has been proven that there are zero incidents of shooting. When a boy has an interest in cars, he doesn’t have time for drugs. He just worries about his car.