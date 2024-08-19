South Africans celebrated as one again on Sunday, with Dricus “Stillknocks” du Plessis beating Israel Adesanya in Perth to successfully defend his middleweight title at UFC 305. Walking to the octagon with Springbok Rugby World Cup winners Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth in tow and the South African national anthem blaring over the ARC Arena speakers, Du Plessis had national pride swelling big time early on Sunday morning.

And when the 30-year-old made his Nigeria-born New Zealand opponent tap out with a rear-naked choke in the fourth round, South Africans celebrated as if the Boks had just won another World Cup. President Cyril Ramaphosa writes on X: “Congratulations, Dricus Du Plessis, on retaining your UFC middleweight world championship with a submission in #UFC305. “As a bonus, you kept our Flag flying hours after the Springboks scored an historic a 2-0 series win in Perth as well. We couldn’t wish for a better day in the office.”

As a bonus, you kept our Flag flying hours after the Springboks scored an historic a 2-0 series win in Perth as well. We couldn’t wish for a better day in the… pic.twitter.com/oxwTsAEF5Q — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 18, 2024 Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie adds: “This is who we are as a South Africans, one nation & sport crazy. Thank you @dricusduplessis, my voice is gone. Thanks @UFCNews for keeping your word. We doing this things on home soil.” This is who we are as a South Africans, one nation & sport crazy. Thank you @dricusduplessis, my voice is gone. Thanks @UFCNews for keeping your word. We doing this things on home soil 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ozgVYawJ9P — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) August 18, 2024 Of his win, Du Plessis says: “I came in here to die for this belt. I came here to take it home. Here I am, still the champion.” Of Adesanya he adds: “We’re not friends. On a personal level, we don’t see eye-to-eye. But, warrior to warrior, after spending that time within that octagon and what he’s achieved in the sport, it’s no secret, I respect that – you can’t not respect what he’s done in the sport.”