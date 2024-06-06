Jannik Sinner took an unexpected path to the world No.1 ranking on Tuesday after Novak Djokovic’s French Open withdrawal, but the youngster says it was the culmination of years of hard work and represented a proud moment for Italy.

Sinner arrived at Roland Garros needing to reach the final to get the top spot next week, but got confirmation when organisers announced that Djokovic had pulled out with a knee injury on Tuesday.

It meant the 22-year-old, who was informed of the news shortly after his quarterfinal win over Grigor Dimitrov, becomes the first Italian man to achieve the feat.

He says: “It means a lot to me for sure. It’s not the way we all were expecting. He [Djokovic] had two long, tough matches, five sets, so it’s tough. The first one he finished really late also.