Australian breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has announced her retirement from competition, citing a “really upsetting” backlash following her performance at the Paris Olympics. Rachael, 37, became a global joke after her weird routine, which included kangaroo hops and imitating a sprinkler while laying on the floor, failed to impress the judges or audience at the Games.

Her performance went viral with her moves being copied and mercilessly mocked on late-night talk shows and TikTok, and her outydse green tracksuit made gat of. According to Al Jazeera, Rachael told Sydney radio that she was still breaking, but not competing. Rachael told Ozzie station 2DayFM on Wednesday.: “I’m not going to compete any more.

“I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems really difficult for me to do now, to approach a battle. “Yeah, I mean I still dance and I still break. But, you know, that’s like in my living room with my partner. “It’s been really upsetting. I just didn’t have any control over how people saw me or who I was.”