Rafa Nadal is not ready to throw in the towel just yet and says this year’s French Open might not be his last. Nadal, a 14-time winner at Roland Garros, has hinted in the past that this could be his final season.

Turning 38 next month and having struggled with injury of late, Nadal faces a tough first-round match at 12pm today when he crosses swords with fourth-seed Alexander Zverev. Asked if this will be his last appearance at the French Open, Nadal says: “If I have to tell you it’s 100 percent my last Roland Garros, sorry but I will not, because I cannot predict what’s going on. I hope you understand. “I don’t want to close 100 percent the door, because it’s a very simple thing. First, I’m enjoying playing tennis… [and I am] “more or less healthy... and playing without limitation”.