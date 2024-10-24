Rafa Nadal has all but conceded that Novak Djokovic is tennis’ Greatest of All Time (GOAT).
Nadal, who will retire from tennis next month, is considered as one of the big three of the modern game – the other being Roger Federer and Djokovic.
For years the big three of tennis’ most dominated Open era ran neck-and-neck in terms of the most Grand Slam titles won in history.
In recent years Djokovic, 37, has started to pull well clear of the retired 43-year-old Federer and Nadal, 38, with 24 titles.
Federer retired in 2022 with 20 titles, while Nadal will end of his time with 22 crowns.
Of the rivalry between the three of them, Nadal tells Spanish website as: “Djokovic is the player I have faced the most, but for me, my biggest rival has been Federer. Because, when I arrived on the circuit, it was Federer who was there and he was the first…”
He adds of Djokovic: “The numbers say he’s the best, so his tennis level has also been the best and, in addition, he has managed to stay the furthest away from injuries.”