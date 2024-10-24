Rafa Nadal has all but conceded that Novak Djokovic is tennis’ Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Nadal, who will retire from tennis next month, is considered as one of the big three of the modern game – the other being Roger Federer and Djokovic.

For years the big three of tennis’ most dominated Open era ran neck-and-neck in terms of the most Grand Slam titles won in history. FINAL SEASON: Spain’s Rafa Nadal is set to retire In recent years Djokovic, 37, has started to pull well clear of the retired 43-year-old Federer and Nadal, 38, with 24 titles. Federer retired in 2022 with 20 titles, while Nadal will end of his time with 22 crowns.