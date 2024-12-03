Max Verstappen says he “lost all respect” for Mercedes rival George Russell after being stripped of pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen won Sunday’s race from second place, but Red Bull’s quadruple Formula One world champion was still fired up by what had gone on when they were together in the stewards’ room a day earlier.

Russell was promoted to pole position after stewards gave Verstappen a one-place grid drop for driving unnecessarily slowly during qualifying.

Stewards said the case was complicated, but agreed that Verstappen was going too slow on a cool down lap when Russell, who described the scene as “super-dangerous”, suddenly came up behind him.