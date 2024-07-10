Novak Djokovic accused Wimbledon fans of “disrespect” in a withering on-court tirade after reaching a 60th Grand Slam quarter- final and 15th at the All England Club. World No.2 Djokovic, the seven-time champion at the grass-court major and chasing a record-setting 25th major, defeated 15th-ranked Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2 on Monday.

Djokovic then launched an angry outburst at a section of Centre Court fans who constantly chanted “Ruuune” throughout the match and which the Serb took to be booing. An angry Djokovic then said afterwards: “To all the fans that have had respect and stayed here tonight, I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I appreciate it. “And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player – in this case me – have a goooooooood night.”

When told by the TV interviewer that some fans were shouting “Rune” rather than “boo”, Djokovic hit back: “They were [booing]. They were. Novak Djokovic to the Wimbledon crowd:



"To all the people who chose to disrespect the player, in this case me, have a ‘GOOOOD’ night.” 💀



Earlier in the match the crowd was chanting ‘RUUUNE’ and he thought they were booing him



pic.twitter.com/iqbIIjEcoC — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 8, 2024 “I am not accepting it. No, no, no. I know they were cheering for Rune but that’s an excuse to also boo. “Listen, I have been on the tour for more than 20 years. I know all the tricks, I know how it works.

“I focus on the respectful people that pay for the ticket, and love tennis and appreciate the players. “I have played in much more hostile environments, trust me – you guys can’t touch me.” The 37-year-old Serbian, still sporting a knee support on his right leg after undergoing surgery last month, will face Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur for a place in the semifinals today.