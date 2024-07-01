Capetonian Lloyd Harris will fly the South African flag on the first day at Wimbledon today, when he serves off against American Alex Michelsen in the first round from 2.30pm.
Harris, currently 91st in the world, had to go through qualifiers for this year’s event and will fight for a place in the second round against one of Benjamin Shelton or Mattia Bellucci.
While the 27-year-old Harris, whose best return at the tournament is the second round in 2021 and who was ranked as high as 31st in the world at one stage, will be watched carefully by South Africans on the opening day, the world’s No.1 seed Jannik Sinner will also be in action when he faces Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann at 5.15pm.
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz starts his defence against Estonia’s Mark Lajal at 2.30pm.