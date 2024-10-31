Outspoken Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios says hy sal nie surprised wees if the earth is indeed flat and not round, as we are being taught. The 29-year-old, who has only played one competitive match since 2022 because of injury, is known for his bad-boy attitude on court.

But spending time in the commentary box, fans have got to know a different side of the Australian over the last year and a bit. The lanky player with his colourful character is on the comeback trail and is expected to be ready and firing again in the Australian Open next year. Kyrgios, who made the final at Wimbledon in 2022 where he lost to Novak Djokovic, sat down with British documentary maker Louis Theroux to chat about some ‘out-of-this-word’ things on his podcast.

Some conspiracy theorists believe that the earth is flat and not round and when Theroux asked Kyrgios about this, the Australian joked: “I’d probably be inclined to saying it’s round, but I’m also not surprised if it was the other thing either. Maybe we need to have a beer and have this off-record.” DOCCIE MAKER: Louis Theroux Theroux served up some more conspiracy theories and asked Kyrgios who if ancient Egyptians built the pyramids? The tennis star replied: “No, I don’t [think so]. Impossible.

“That’s insanity. The fact that, how is that possible they got every measurement correct, and they’re all aligned. “And ‘they did it with rolling large stones on logs’ is an insane statement. Why are the doors so big? “Like, who needs to walk through the doors if they’re that big? I don’t know who it was.

“I just don’t think that we were capable. It’s 2024, and we can’t even all get along. And you think that we built the pyramids? You’re insane. That’s insanity stuff.” His thoughts on whether the 1969 moon landing was real or staged, as “conspiracy theorists“ believe? Kyrgios explained: “I have my thoughts on it. I just think it was interesting that the Americans did it first because they had not one successful rocket that ever took off and then all of a sudden they were on the moon. You can read about it…”